Eustis crash brings down utility pole

EUSTIS - A single-vehicle crash broke a utility pole in half on Route 27 but resulted in no transportation for injuries Friday evening.

According to information provided by Sheriff Scott Nichols from Deputy Andrew Morgan, a 2005 Chevy 2500 pickup truck was northbound on Route 27 at approximately 8:12 p.m. on March 20 when the operator attempted to swerve around a small animal in the road. The truck went off to the road to the right and struck a utility pole. The force of the impact sent the truck off the opposite side of the road, with the vehicle coming to rest on the beach of Flagstaff Lake. The pole broke in half, blocking the northbound lane.

The operator, Nicole Mendonca of Eustis, was checked by NorthStar EMS but declined treatment. The investigating officer was Deputy Andrew Morgan. Eustis Fire Department was also at the scene for approximately four hours to assist while Central Maine Power got a crew to fix the pole and lines. Morgan wrote that high winds made the repair more difficult.