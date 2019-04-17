Eustis man arrested on sex charge

EUSTIS - A local man was arrested Wednesday morning after a woman told police she was assaulted in a parked vehicle.

Nathan Bowers, 46 of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony, following a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, police received a report of a sexual assault that was alleged to have occurred in the parking lot of the Stratton Motel. Deputy Alan Elmes and Sgt. Bradley Scovil responded just after midnight Wednesday morning and conducted interviews. The complainant told police that she had been assaulted by Bowers while the two were sitting in a car in the parking lot.

After conducting interviews, Scovil and Elmes arrested Bowers. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center, where bail was set at $2,500 cash.