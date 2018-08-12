Event winners for 36th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival announced
The winners of the various events included in the 36th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival can be found here.
Art Show
Best in Show: Betsy Bass, "Blueberries", Photography
Best Themed (Christmas in August): Lacey Grant, Snowy Night, Acrylic painting
Aspiring Young Artist (ages 4-14): Lauryn Walston, age 14, "Hope" Watercolor painting
Honorable Mentions:
Alissa Geis, "Noodle Maker", Acrylic painting
Madeliene Boardman, "The Interpretation of Water", Mixed Media
Doll and Bike Parade: 1st Olivia White, Riley Hall, Natalie Kline, Jackson White, and Finley Burdin
1st Bike Kinsley Jewett
Decorating home contest
1st Dalene Tyler
2nd Stephanie Hopkins & Darby Rose Lin Sabin
3rd Patti Toothaker
Honorable Mention Holly Robinson
Special thanks to everyone that took the time to decorate their home.
Cornhole Tournament
The winners were Team Awesome (Matt and Ben)
2nd place - Team Doug and Rachael (Doug and Rachael)
3rd - The Huskers - (Rick and Josh)
The winners received chamber bucks and Team Awesome will also receive a 3D printed trophy courtesy of Expenet Technologies.
Mr. Moose Raffle
Won by: Tom Sharpe
Chili Contest
Adult Division: 1st Ryan Decker 2nd Beth Karkos
Best of Show: Ryan Decker
Blueberry Bake Off Adult Division
Dessert item: 1st Ryan Decker 2nd Katrina Cook 3rd Mary Wells
Breakfast item: 1st Katie Demings 2nd Mary Wells 3rd Jessica Clouser
Main Dish: 1st Jessica Clouser 2nd Tyler Beattie 3rd Molly Grant
Misc. Item: 1st Jessica Clouser 2nd Tyler Beattie 3rd Beth Karkos
Best of Show: Jessica Clouser
Blueberry Bake 15 and under Division
Dessert item: 1st Kira Howard 2nd Ivy Grant 3rd Maddy Goodwin
Misc. Item: 1st Phinehas Grant 2nd Hezekiah Grant
Parade Results
Commercial: 1st Children Task Force 2nd Franklin Savings Bank 3rd Brooks Lawn Care
Americanism: 1st Willie Danforth 2nd Spencer Transport 3. Holland Strong
Most Original: 1st Smoke Detector 2nd Circle T Farm 3rd Farmington Emblem Club # 460
Christmas in August: 1st Franklin Memorial Hospital 2nd Community Dental 3rd Beans Corner Baptist Church
Blueberry: 1st Allied Realty 2nd Barclays
Antique Cars: 1st Terry Holman 2nd Squad 51
Tractors: 1st Hall Farm 2nd Leon Cushman
Color Guard: 1st Farmington American Legion
Best Youth Group: 1st Mt. Blue Rec Cheering
Walking Group: 1st Mainly Scuba 2nd Studio
Wheels : 1st Charlie Brown 2nd Wiscasset Raceway
Horse: 1st Elf and Reindeer
