Event winners for 36th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival announced

The winners of the various events included in the 36th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival can be found here.

Art Show

Best in Show: Betsy Bass, "Blueberries", Photography

Best Themed (Christmas in August): Lacey Grant, Snowy Night, Acrylic painting

Aspiring Young Artist (ages 4-14): Lauryn Walston, age 14, "Hope" Watercolor painting

Honorable Mentions:

Alissa Geis, "Noodle Maker", Acrylic painting

Madeliene Boardman, "The Interpretation of Water", Mixed Media

Doll and Bike Parade: 1st Olivia White, Riley Hall, Natalie Kline, Jackson White, and Finley Burdin

1st Bike Kinsley Jewett

Decorating home contest

1st Dalene Tyler

2nd Stephanie Hopkins & Darby Rose Lin Sabin

3rd Patti Toothaker

Honorable Mention Holly Robinson

Special thanks to everyone that took the time to decorate their home.

Cornhole Tournament

The winners were Team Awesome (Matt and Ben)

2nd place - Team Doug and Rachael (Doug and Rachael)

3rd - The Huskers - (Rick and Josh)

The winners received chamber bucks and Team Awesome will also receive a 3D printed trophy courtesy of Expenet Technologies.

Mr. Moose Raffle

Won by: Tom Sharpe

Chili Contest

Adult Division: 1st Ryan Decker 2nd Beth Karkos

Best of Show: Ryan Decker

Blueberry Bake Off Adult Division

Dessert item: 1st Ryan Decker 2nd Katrina Cook 3rd Mary Wells

Breakfast item: 1st Katie Demings 2nd Mary Wells 3rd Jessica Clouser

Main Dish: 1st Jessica Clouser 2nd Tyler Beattie 3rd Molly Grant

Misc. Item: 1st Jessica Clouser 2nd Tyler Beattie 3rd Beth Karkos

Best of Show: Jessica Clouser

Blueberry Bake 15 and under Division

Dessert item: 1st Kira Howard 2nd Ivy Grant 3rd Maddy Goodwin

Misc. Item: 1st Phinehas Grant 2nd Hezekiah Grant

Parade Results

Commercial: 1st Children Task Force 2nd Franklin Savings Bank 3rd Brooks Lawn Care

Americanism: 1st Willie Danforth 2nd Spencer Transport 3. Holland Strong

Most Original: 1st Smoke Detector 2nd Circle T Farm 3rd Farmington Emblem Club # 460

Christmas in August: 1st Franklin Memorial Hospital 2nd Community Dental 3rd Beans Corner Baptist Church

Blueberry: 1st Allied Realty 2nd Barclays

Antique Cars: 1st Terry Holman 2nd Squad 51

Tractors: 1st Hall Farm 2nd Leon Cushman

Color Guard: 1st Farmington American Legion

Best Youth Group: 1st Mt. Blue Rec Cheering

Walking Group: 1st Mainly Scuba 2nd Studio

Wheels : 1st Charlie Brown 2nd Wiscasset Raceway

Horse: 1st Elf and Reindeer