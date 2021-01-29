Exceptional volunteers of Franklin County

What drives someone to run into a burning home? Or to stand out in the August heat scraping old paint from a building? What motivates someone to clock out but continue working? For three volunteers in Franklin County, the answer boiled down to the same word: community.

"This area is unique as far as volunteerism goes," Titcomb Director Seth Noonkester said.

Roughly 90 percent of the ski mountain's operations rely on volunteers, according to Noonkester, and of the hundreds of community members who step up to keep Titcomb running smoothly, Noonkester didn't miss a beat when asked for a single name.

Dick Forster has been supporting Titcomb with his time and efforts since 1967. Most recently, the 87-year-old clocked nearly 200 hours of scraping and painting the lodge in the heat of the summer. Handyman is just one of several hats that Forster has worn over the years, and he has no plans of slowing down, he said.

Until 1982 Forster worked a full time job in addition to his time spent at the mountain. He spearheaded projects such as the expansion of the lodge in 1987 and the design and implementation of the snow-making system in 1993. He's helped raise nearly $300,000 for the business over the years, and was inducted into the Ski Hall of Fame this year, but his proudest achievement is more subtle.

"I wanted to make it affordable for local kids. I have a ton of respect for the club, and all it does for the children of this community. It's an incredible asset," he said.

RSU 9 bus driver Susie Balsamo-Monk pointed to the younger community as well for her off-the-clock contributions to the Mt. Blue Campus food pantry.

"I'm a mother. No kid needs to go hungry," she said.

Balsamo-Monk is one of a handful of building maintenance staff at Mt. Blue Campus who proposed the idea to their supervisor three years ago. The team keeps the food closet stocked with meals intended for easy access and quick preparation.

"Three years ago it seemed like a lot of kids were have a really tough time. A lot of them were couch surfing, and needed their own food," Balsamo-Monk said. "I think a lot of times, if a kid is getting into trouble, they're really just hungry."

The food pantry is funded through classroom bottle collections. Before the pandemic, when classrooms were a place of bustling activity, the bottles would bring in nearly $2,000 over the course of the school year. Balsamo-Monk and others would return the bottles, and use the funds to grocery shop for the pantry- all off the clock.

Volunteerism comes in all shapes and sizes. For some, it's scanning the aisles of a grocery store for the best deals, knowing that the further a dollar can be stretched, the more kids will be able to eat. For others it's designing a system to stretch a season, to create equal access to opportunities that bring joy.

For others, it's getting dressed in the middle of the night to go extinguish a fire.

"I don't feel as though I've done anything all that special," David True said.

True is the Chief of the Temple Fire Department. Though he gets a small stipend for his service, it's pennies compared to the hours he puts in. Last year, the department responded to 45 emergency calls.

"It keeps us busy," True said.

The 10-person department is comprised of almost all volunteers. Everybody works a full time job in addition to their careers as firefighters.

True joined the department in 1992, after stopping by the station for a raffle prize he had won. He had several relatives who had experience, so it didn't take much to convince him. He's been doing it ever since, noting the "sense of duty" he feels to continue the at times grueling job.

"We kind of get a sense of accomplishment from it. We save people, or their belongings, and we know that wouldn't have happened if we hadn't been there," he said.

But primarily, True's answer ended as Forster's and Balsamo-Monk's did.

"It's Temple. You know everybody here. It's about wanting to help them," True said.



To make a donation or to volunteer at Titcomb Mountain contact Seth Noonkester at 778-9031.

The Mt. Blue Campus food pantry can be donated to either in money form, or shelf-stable meals such as soup that doesn't require can openers or ramen noodles. Call Mt. Blue Campus at 778-3561 to arrange.

For more information about becoming a volunteer firefighter, contact your local fire department.