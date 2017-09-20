Exhibition Hall shows off gems from Franklin County farms

The exhibition hall is full of bright vegetables, fruit, flowers and so much more this week, as Franklin County celebrates its farmers.
FARMINGTON - With unusual fair weather this week, temperatures rising into the 80s at points, the produce displays in the Exhibition Hall have suffered. Here is a round up of photos of Franklin County's best dressed vegetables, fruit, flowers and herbs before the September heat set in.
Award winning pumpkins awaiting their Halloween faces.
A rainbow of only the best local produce.
Early birds get the worm in the Exhibition Hall, seeing the produce and displays at the peak of their performance.
Fifth graders from Cape Cod Hill School displayed vegetables they grew themselves at school, including acorns.
The Western Maine Beekeeper's Association have been displaying a hive of bees this week outside of the Agricultural Museum. Here, a volunteer points out the queen to viewers.