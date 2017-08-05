FOWL provides boat tours of Wilson Lake at Blueberry Festival

WILTON - The Friends Of Wilson Lake provided free boat rides at the Blueberry Festival on Friday. Six boats rotated trips beginning at 1 p.m. around Wilson Lake, dodging the torrential rain when they could.

These trips gave those interested a chance to experience the wildlife and open water up close. The tour guides discussed the history of the lake and what the Friends of Wilson Lake are all about.

FOWL prides itself on its stewardship of Wilson Lake, studying water depth and dissolved oxygen levels to judge the overall health of the lake. A 2016 Watershed Survey of Wilson Lake has raised concerns about declining water clarity. Since then more recent surveys in the last three years have indicated that the water has improved.

LakeSmart is a program available for those with land on Wilson Lake, handled through FOWL. For someone interested in becoming an official "LakeSmart" home, they are required to maintain a buffer between their land and the water. This wall keeps pollutants out of the water as well as keep geese off the property.

"Geese that can't see over the buffer, won't attempt to come up on land there," tour leader Wynn Muller said. "We're above 15 percent LakeSmart membership for Wilson Lake, putting us in 'LakeSmart Gold.'"

Wilson Lake is one of the first two LakeSmart Gold lakes in Maine, and currently have 33 percent LakeSmart properties.

FOWL also provides Courtesy Boat Inspections through sponsorship for 13 of the 15 summer weekends. Hired College and High School students through FOWL inspect boats for prevention of foreign plant life that may become invasive after introduction to Wilson Lake. The monitoring is a cost of about $5,000 for the hired students working alongside volunteers. Business partners help sponsor these services alongside state grant and FOWL member donations.

FOWL's member tally totals 267 currently with 21 business partners.