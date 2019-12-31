Fairfield man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police through woods

INDUSTRY - A Fairfield man was arrested on several charges, including burglary and witness tampering, after he allegedly violated a protective order and then fled out the back door after police arrived.

A Franklin County Sheriff's Office K-9 track located Matthew J. Davidson, 33 of Fairfield, after he allegedly fled an Industry residence in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 28. Davidson has been charged with burglary, a Class B felony; tampering with a witness, a Class C felony; as well as four misdemeanors: violating conditions of release, violating a protective order, domestic violence stalking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin Unified Criminal Docket, Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to a West Mills Road address in Industry at approximately 12:29 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. The disturbance was reported by a third party associated with the Industry resident, as she did not have cell phone service.

FCSO Sgt. Nathan Bean and Deputy Alec Frost arrived at the West Mills Road address prior to Morgan. At that point, Morgan wrote in the affidavit, Davidson ran out of the residence's back door, ignoring commands to stop. Bean and Frost began to track Davidson with a FCSO K9 unit dog.

Morgan met with the resident who told him that she had awoken to find Davidson in her home. Davidson did not have permission to be in the residence, she told Morgan, and had refused to leave the home when asked. At that point, the resident contacted the third-party caller, via Facebook, asking her to call the police. Davidson did not threaten or assault the resident, she told Morgan, but had placed a hand on her arm - contact that was not wanted.

Morgan also determined that the resident had a protective order against Davidson and that Davidson was also on two sets of bail conditions for previously violating that protection order; those conditions included no contact between Davidson and the Industry resident. Morgan also learned that Davidson was wanted on a third violation of the order, stemming from a Dec. 24 incident in which Davidson reportedly made statements about getting into a shootout with police.

The resident also told Morgan that Davidson had made statements about shooting himself. The resident told Morgan that she didn't know if Davidson had a gun. While at the residence, Morgan wrote in the affidavit, Davidson had also asked the resident to recant statements made previously to police in regards to the protective order.

Morgan called Davidson's cell phone only to reach Deputy Frost, as Davidson had reportedly dropped the phone while running through the woods. Frost and Sgt. Bean eventually located Davidson hiding in a tree, Morgan wrote in the affidavit. No firearm was located.

Once Davidson was walked back to the road, Morgan arrested him and transported him to Franklin County Detention Center. He was ordered held without bail, pending an initial appearance in court.