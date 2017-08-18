Franklin Countys First News

Fairy tales come to Phillips for Old Home Days

Posted by • August 18, 2017 •

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired float featured both Charlie's bedridden grandparents as well as several of the other iconic characters.

PHILLIPS - Undeterred by a soft rain that fell all afternoon, local area residents brought decorations, costumes and a bit of fairy tale magic to Main Street Friday afternoon.

Sponsored by the Phillips Chamber of Commerce, the 60th annual Phillips Old Home Days brings an entire week of events to the area, including Friday's parade, made possible by the Phillips/Strong Lions Club. This year's theme, "My Favorite Fairy Tale," allowed residents to embrace a wide range of stories and fables.

Saturday will bring a special Civil War reenactment event, as Union and Rebel forces face off around the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad. The event will feature interactions with train passengers, including several women in period costume riding the train, searches for loot or deserters and some gunfire.

Trains for Saturday’s Aug. 19 reenactment run from Sanders Station on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fares are $6 for age 13 and up, $1 for under 13, and children 5 or younger ride for free. Trains will also run Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A closer shot of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory float.

A Pied Piper float. complete with plenty of mice.

One of two Jack and the Beanstalk-inspired floats.

The Wizard of Oz

Batman, with one of his flashier rides.

Another Jack and the Beanstalk float.

The Kora Shriners Crazy Cops made their annual appearance.

Dancers with the Touch of Midas flat.

Captain Hook and Robin Hood aboard an enormous ship.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives