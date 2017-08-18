Fairy tales come to Phillips for Old Home Days

PHILLIPS - Undeterred by a soft rain that fell all afternoon, local area residents brought decorations, costumes and a bit of fairy tale magic to Main Street Friday afternoon.

Sponsored by the Phillips Chamber of Commerce, the 60th annual Phillips Old Home Days brings an entire week of events to the area, including Friday's parade, made possible by the Phillips/Strong Lions Club. This year's theme, "My Favorite Fairy Tale," allowed residents to embrace a wide range of stories and fables.

Saturday will bring a special Civil War reenactment event, as Union and Rebel forces face off around the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad. The event will feature interactions with train passengers, including several women in period costume riding the train, searches for loot or deserters and some gunfire.

Trains for Saturday’s Aug. 19 reenactment run from Sanders Station on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fares are $6 for age 13 and up, $1 for under 13, and children 5 or younger ride for free. Trains will also run Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.