Fall brilliance

With fall upon us, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Wild turkeys preening themselves. (Laura Ganz)
A flock of wild turkeys. (Laura Ganz)
A wild turkey sitting in the grass. (Laura Ganz)
Wilson Stream at Rt. 13 (Gil Riley)
This is the kind of place where I find my interesting subjects. (Gil Riley)
Taylor Pond on Rt. 41 South Mt. Vernon. (Gil Riley)
Inlet to Mosher Pond at Chesterville Ridge Rd. (Gil Riley)
Crowell Pond on Rt. 41 (Gil Riley)
Mosher Pond at Twelve Corners. (Gil Riley)
Wilson Stream at Rt. 156 North Chesterville. (Gil Riley)
Foliage along the Tote Road in Baxter State Park. (Don Waterhouse)
The peaks of Doubletop Mountain in Baxter State Park rise above a
lingering cloud. (Don Waterhouse)
Bubble Pond in Acadia National Park. (Don Waterhouse)
Tumbledown and Jackson Mountains framed in view from Center Hill in Weld. (Don Waterhouse)
A double plume of surf arises at Schoodic Point in Acadia National Park. (Don Waterhouse)
Northern Cardinal in a bright maple tree in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Palm Warbler preening in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
White-crowned Sparrow migrating through Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Bald Eagle at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Lincoln’s Sparrow at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Stunning views as the leaves reach peak/Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Fly over during sunset/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
The sky took over a foliage shot/Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Foliage next to a harvested potato field/Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Foggy Sunrise/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Suddenly the sun comes through and here's a winter bird checking out a near by bird feeder. A Blue Jay, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A very young deer shows that he has some bumps on his head. A young deer in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A deer checks out someones leftover garden. Stratton. (Jim Knox)
A broad-wing hawk and it looks like he has noticed something he likes. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Fall colors from Walker Hill, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A very young Gray Fox, watching cars going by. If only they might learn something from this, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Falling Up (photo by Jane Naliboff)
Reds (photo by Jane Naliboff)
Bike Path (photo by Jane Naliboff)
Beal Pond, Phillips (photo by Jane Naliboff)
The Sandy River in Farmington Falls. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Trees on Industry Road, New Sharon. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin
New Sharon)
Trees by rt 43 in Starks. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Leaves slipping away with each rain fall. Hope we'll have a few more days. (Jane Knox)
But everywhere there is a fall bouquet now that the temperature dips at night. (Jane Knox)
Autumn rain makes nature's colors glisten. (Jane Knox)
With vastly fluctuating temperatures (between day and night) the air is foggy and water steamy because soon the air will be colder that the water. (Jane Knox)
But even in foggy weather join me for a sit by the water to watch the late fall departure of birds. (Jane Knox)
Everywhere Maine ivy turns red and covers walls and fences. Nothing more beautiful particularly on fences and brick walls. (Jane Knox)