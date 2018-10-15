Fall Festival lets kids cut loose at Cascade Brook

FARMINGTON - Students spent Friday afternoon outside Cascade Brook School on Friday, taking part in a host of volunteer and staff-powered events for the annual Fall Festival.

The festival kicks off the school's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program events, a series of activities aimed to promote and reward good student behavior. CBS holds events every month, according to 5th grade teacher Tina Davis, who oversees the PBIS program, although they're usually smaller in scope than the Fall Festival.

The festival is deliberately free-flowing - students can participate in any event they want, whether its sampling every offering or waiting in line to get their face painted.

"That's part of the fun," Davis said. Other events, she noted, were more structured around a single concept, but the point of Fall Festival was to be an hour-and-a-half escape for the students.

Staff and volunteers run each station, which range from bowling with pumpkins and throwing hula hoops to petting rabbits to learning how to juggle. Farmington Fire Rescue brought a fire engine for the kids to explore, while Shady Lane Farms and Pine Valley Rabbits provided goats, chickens and rabbits to pet.