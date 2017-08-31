Fall Fun Walk/Run to benefit Special Olympics

JAY - Two women are passionate supporters of the Special Olympics have organized a new run/walk race this month, with the event's proceeds to benefit the Special Olympics of Franklin County.

The inaugural Fall Fun 5K Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, rain or shine. The organizers hope to raise $10,000 to benefit local Special Olympians.

Barbie Richard and Katie Ouellette, both with extensive experience working with special needs children, hope to provide more resources for the Special Olympics, and to encourage more community involvement in the annual event by raising awareness.

Ouellette, who has 10 years of experience working with students at RSU 73, said that the Special Olympics provided an important opportunity for those with special needs.

"I have witnessed firsthand all of the benefits of the Special Olympics," Ouellette said. "These games provide an opportunity for people with special needs to feel the joy, the confidence and the pride that comes along with competing and finishing successfully. It’s not about winning, but doing your best and having fun."

Richard previously worked in RSU 73's Special Education program and also has a personal connection to the cause. The event will represent the approaching 10-year anniversary of her son's death. The AMVETS Special Olympics Committee will be honoring his memory with the 10th Annual Colin Richard Memorial Golf Tournament.

"From having a special needs child of my own, I understand the significance of community participation and the opportunity that comes with these programs," Richard said. She added that she wanted a way to give back to the organization that "has blessed my life and the lives of so many others."

The race will begin on Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at OTIS Federal Credit Union and will finish at French Falls. Same-day registration will begin at 8 a.m. Registration costs $25, with ages 10 and under participating for free. Special Olympians wishing to participate will have their entry fees waived.

Those who would like to register prior to the race can do so on the “Franklin County Fall 5K Fun Walk/Run” Facebook event page, or may visit https://www.raceentry.com/ race-reviews/franklin-county- fall-fun-5k. Paper registration forms are available at OTIS Federal Credit Union.

Checks should be made payable to the Special Olympics of Franklin County. The Inaugural Fall Fun 5K Walk/Run is sponsored by Coca-Cola.