Fall here and there

With fall settling in, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Red Fox in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
A hint of changing color Sawyers Mills Road in Starks. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Water lilies maxed out. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Changing skies at Webb Lake. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
(Heidi Smith/Starks)
Jewelweed in the morning dew in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Changing skies at Webb Lake. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Changing skies at Webb Lake. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
Last of Harvey. We are in the clover here on North Pond (Jane Knox)
Fungi on a tree stump. (Jane Naliboff)
This week's daddy long legs has red egg sacs which are easier to spot. (Jane Naliboff)
A 6-8 week old chipmunk pup takes its first look at the world after living underground with its three litter mates and mother. (Jane Naliboff)
These two pups leaned on each other for security. It's a big scary world out there. (Jane Naliboff)
Soon there were three. (Jane Naliboff)
Number four came out at last. They all test tasted mulch, leaves, and bits of this and that, returning down the chipmunk hole when they felt insecure. All of this was a first sighting for me, and plenty of cuteness was spread around. According to my research, this litter is most likely from a daughter of the first litter born in June. (Jane Naliboff)
Blue heron on the hunt in Weld. Dennis York
Target Aquired. (Dennis York)
Down the hatch! (Dennis York)
Earth, wind, and energy in Vienna, (Jane Naliboff)
An Immature Hawk keeping a watch on me. Wilton. ( Jim Knox )
Sunrise through a Caterpillar's Home. ( Jim Knox )
Sunset after the threat of hurricanes passes (Jane Knox)
A Snowy Egret does the high step, in Scarborough. (Jim Knox)
A sunset on Wilson Lake. (Jim Knox)
Green-winged Teal at the head of Wilson Lake. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
The last of the cone flowers. (Jane Naliboff)
Looks like the count on Bucks are up this year. East Dixfield. ( Jim Knox )
Leaves showing their color in Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Semipalmated Plover at Pine Point in Scarborough. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Group of Black-bellied Plovers at Pine Point in Scarborough. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
The water flow on Wilson Stream runs a little better now. (Jim Knox)
Fall is here and there. (Jane Naliboff)
Young Eastern Bluebird. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A monarch butterfly came to visit my Sedum. (Pat Chick/Farmington)
Cloud formation and light after a rain storm in Caribou (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Leaves are changing in Kingfield. (Jessica Davis)
Colorful Sunset in Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Immature herring gull. (Jane Naliboff)
New tech for getting photos to the Daily Bulldog. (Jane Knox)
A White Hickory Tussock Moth caterpillar showing its complicated face. (Jane Naliboff)
White Hickory Tussock Moth caterpillar. They look soft and cuddly but can leave you with a painful rash. Look, don't touch. (Jane Naliboff)
Ready to fall. (Jane Naliboff)