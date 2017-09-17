Fall – more and more glorious

Green-winged Teal at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Sunset on Flagstaff Lake, Eustis. (Jessica Davis)
Up close and personal with a cooperative Grasshopper with nice teeth getting some last minute sunning in before dark. Has anyone else noticed how few hoppers there have been this summer? (Jane Naliboff)
Morning fog was thick enough to cut with a knife. (Jane Knox)
The sunsets are more and more glorious. (Jane Knox)
Vienna Bog. (Jane Naliboff)
Justa-Alpaca's serene fields on Rt. 2. (Jane Naliboff)
The fleeting golden hour on Egypt Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Eastern Kingbird in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Juicy sweet and bountiful orange cherry tomatoes fresh from the garden. (Jane Naliboff)
Growing taller and taller. (Jane Knox)
An adorable alpaca at Justa-Alpaca Farm on Rt. 2 continued eating while watching me photograph him. (Jane Naliboff)
The Milky Way over our house. It's over everyone's house but not usually visible with the naked eye. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunny side up. (Jane Naliboff)
Great Blue Heron along the Tim Pond Road north of Rangeley. (Tom Oliver)
Late fall harvest of big red ones. (Jane Knox)
Yellow-rumped Warbler in fall plumage in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
A hazy and warm sunrise, Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Maine is a gift from god (William Rice/Wilton)
Pine Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Canada geese enjoying one of the few remaining gorgeous days of summer. (Jane Naliboff)
Sprinting through fall grasses. (Jane Knox)
Farm Road. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunset peaking through the clouds, Caribou.(Jennifer Ellsworth)
Young buck in Dallas Plantation. (Andrew Morgan/Chesterville)
Maranacook Outlet. (Jane Naliboff)
Beautiful pictures. Thank you to all
Beautiful pictures! Everyone really does wonderful pictures of both animal & where they live or where "we" live. Thank you all you do a wonderful job with thoughts & abilities.
Lovely, lovely pics this week everyone. I especially like the composition of the red barn picture. Yes, Maine certainly is a gift from God.
Perfect frame, weather, everything for the barn shot. Jennifer, very intriguing cloudy sunset. Marvelous Milky Way. Thank you, everyone, for your contributions!