Fall reflections

Our weekly collection of nature photos has long been one of our most popular columns, and looking back through our archives, we think you'll see why. Franklin County's many talented photographers bring readers some of the best shots of nature and those who live in it. We hope you enjoy the photos below, and that you will join us every Sunday to take a break from the news and appreciate the beautiful state we live in. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Wilson Lake, Wilton Maine. (Heather Cox )
An owl in the bright sunshine. Weld. (Dennis York )
An eagle watching the river in Carthage. (Dennis York)
Eagle eyed stare. (Dennis York)
A Tufted Titmouse! They sure can be cute and this one seems to be making a soft landing. (Jim Knox)
Stand tall and don't be a mouse! A Tufted Titmouse. Wilton (Jim Knox)
When a Titmouse gets what it wants it does not hang around long! (Jim Knox)
A Blue Jay being a little pig! Wilton (Jim Knox)
A female Pine Grosbeak looking for some fruit on a flowering crab tree. Wilton (Jim Knox)
Looks like this Pine Grosbeak found what it wanted. (Jim Knox)
After a 25 year absence from our feeders, a few evening grosbeaks stopped by to refuel on their way to warmer climes. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with Mr. Evening Grosbeak. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with Mrs. Evening Grosbeak. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Black capped chickadee waits for a table in the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip shows his curiosity about the new boxed lunch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Expandible cheek pouches are indispensable when it comes to gathering winter seed supplies. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up close and personal with busy Little Gray. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue Jay checked out the boxed lunch and concluded it was the next best thing since sliced bread. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Hole for one for Blue Jay. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Morning stillness on Egypt Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Parker Pond bog wakes up. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Pine Siskin was a snack bar newbie. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Tufted titmouse waits for an opening at the window feeder. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Red huffed and puffed and pulled some bark down. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
What to do with it was the question of the day. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
When you need all fours to run, your mouth becomes a reusable shopping bag. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
So Little Red folded his prize like an accordian and somehow managed to squeeze it into his mouth. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
And then he ran all the way home and returned for more. The End. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Black-capped Chickadee in flight in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Red-breasted Nuthatch at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
White-breasted Nuthatch at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
Blue sky reflected in blue water with the sun low on the horizon. (Jane Knox)
Low fall sun reflected through green pines on Hoyt's Island, Belgrade Lakes. (Jane Knox)
Farmers's markets are the pride of Maine. (Jane Knox)
Maine roads now covered with a soft colorful carpet of fall leaves especially Route 27. (Jane Knox)