Fall reflections

﻿Our weekly collection of nature photos has long been one of our most popular columns, and looking back through our archives, we think you'll see why. Franklin County's many talented photographers bring readers some of the best shots of nature and those who live in it. We hope you enjoy the photos below, and that you will join us every Sunday to take a break from the news and appreciate the beautiful state we live in. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.