Falling into fall

Traveling through autumn light and autumn colors. (Jane Naliboff)
Jackman showed off peak colors this past week beneath a cloudy cover. (Jane Naliboff)
Jackman (Jane Naliboff)
Walkway to Moxie Falls (Jane Naliboff)
Moxie Falls (Jane Naliboff)
A well worn path towards Webb Lake. (Jane Naliboff)
Weld is dressed for fall. (Jane Naliboff)
An oyster farm (Jane Knox)
The last rose. (Jane Knox)
They're down there, we know. (Jane Knox)
Yum yum! Am I edible? (Jane Knox)
The season of red starts! (Jane Knox)
Authentic autumn in Farmington. (Joe Hall)
Hairy Woodpecker in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Palm Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Eastern Bluebird in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Wild Turkey in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Northern Flicker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
White-tailed Deer in a field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)