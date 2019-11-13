Family of firefighter killed in explosion hires attorney

FARMINGTON - The family of the firefighter killed in the explosion at an office building on the Farmington Falls Road has retained a lawyer to investigate the incident.

Attorney Steven Silin, of the firm Berman & Simmons in Lewiston, has been hired to represent the interests of the family of Capt. Michael Bell, 68, in regards to the Sept. 16 explosion. Silin said Wednesday that his firm would work with experts to "gain a more complete understanding of how this tragedy happened."

"We can then determine how best to hold those responsible accountable as we pursue justice for the family and the community more broadly," Silin said via email. "It's still early in the process."

According to information previously released by the State Fire Marshal's Office, a leak in a buried fuel line enabled propane to leak into the two-story building at 313 Farmington Falls Road. The structure, a newly-renovated office building, housed the administrative and training facilities of LEAP Inc., a local nonprofit.

A large, external tank had been filled with nearly 400 gallons on Sept. 13, but was reportedly empty when it was checked by LEAP employees on Sept. 16. Larry Lord, the LEAP maintenance supervisor, detected the propane in the building's basement and evacuated the office that morning. A Farmington Fire Rescue crew that included Capt. Bell responded at 8:07 a.m. and was in the process of investigating a report of a gas smell when the building exploded.

Capt. Bell, who was believed to be on the first floor of the building, was killed in the explosion. Lord and several other firefighters were badly injured in the blast; while the firefighters have since been released from Maine Medical Center in Portland and returned home, Lord continues to receive treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The building itself was destroyed by the explosion, which also damaged several nearby buildings and displaced roughly 30 people.

Investigators did not previously indicate what caused the leak in the buried line or what sparked the explosion. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday that there were no updates to report in regards to the investigation.

Silin said that his firm was waiting for the state's report.

"Currently, we are waiting for the state fire marshal to complete his investigation and issue his report," he said. "Legal action is not ruled out. We are still trying to get answers."

Berman & Simmons had the resources and experience to handle "this kind of complex case" on behalf of the family, Silin said.

"At this point the family is still mourning their loss," he said. "That’s where their primary focus lies."