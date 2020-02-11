Family of seven displaced by Jay fire, donations being collected

JAY - A fire on Monday evening resulted in the complete loss of a home on Stone Street, according to Jay Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Booker.

The fire was reported at approximately 5 p.m. by Dana Churchill, who lived in the residence at 5 Stone Street with Ashley Gosselin and five children. As Churchill returned from work, he reportedly saw smoke billowing from the windows. Four of five of the family's children were in the building at the time. All of the children escaped the residence and no injuries were reported.

Jay's department responded to the blaze along with mutual aid support from Livermore, Livermore Falls, Wilton and Farmington, which provided its rapid intervention team. The fire was extinguished and crews cleared the scene within three hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Booker said. He said it wasn't clear at this time who owned the trailer. Red Cross was notified to coordinate with the family regarding short-term needs.

The structure was considered to be a total loss, Booker said. It was not covered by insurance.

The town of Jay has started a collection of funds, clothing and gift cards for the family. Donations can be made at the Jay Municipal Building or at the Regional School Unit 73 offices.