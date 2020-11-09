Farmer family celebrates 48 years of Arkay Pizza

FARMINGTON - For the last 48 years the Farmer family has been making lunch for local residents at Arkay Pizza & Variety Store. Rooted in friendship, owner Megan Farmer said the store values its community more than anything else. The walls of the tiny shop are lined with photos of past staff members, a tribute to what Megan said makes the business so successful.

"We're very grateful for our staff. Everyone is short staffed right now, but we've been fortunate," she said.

Megan's father-in-law Erald Farmer bought the business in 1972. He, too, tributes their success to the reliable staff they've hired over the years. The 72-year-old said he's enjoyed visits from former staff members, and has even hired their children in some cases.

"We're pretty close now to hiring their grandkids," Erald said.

The business was built in 1967 by two buddies who shared a common love of horse racing. Lionel Rossignol and Merton Karkos saw the pizza shop as an opportunity to expand on Rossignol's experience, who had formerly owned Rosie's Pizza in Lewiston. The name- Arkay- was pieced together using each of their last names.

"Mert used to say, any fool can say 'RK'. So he embellished it a little," Erald said.

When Erald and his wife Sally bought the business, they too saw its potential. They had just had their first baby, and Tom was born shortly after. The sandwich and pizza shop allowed them to bring the kids to work, and was a good fit for Erald's accounting background. When Tom and Megan took it over, they took on the tradition of raising their three boys in the shop.

"I haven't figured out which one will take it over yet. I think they'll surprise us. I don't think my husband grew up thinking that someday he'd own the shop," Megan said.

Megan said they are famous for their finger rolls, which they offer as a catering service. But the pizzas and sandwiches keep customers coming back. Erald describes the early days of the business as simpler. There were no requests for gluten free pizza dough, or 100 percent lobster meat rolls.

"We just keep adding as people ask for things. We try hard to please everyone," he said. "The community has been very good to us. The customers are our friends."