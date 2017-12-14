Farmington-area warming center resuming in January

FARMINGTON - The local Warming Center will resume operation starting next month, providing a place for people gather for conversation, games and a light lunch.

The center is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the months of January and February. In March, the center is open on Thursdays.

The Warming Center was created in 2008 as a place for locals to find a home-cooked meal and a cozy spot to hang out for a few hours. Volunteers staff the center, organizing activities and serving a lunch of soup and dessert. Puzzles, games and snacks are available.

Everyone is welcome to the Warming Center community. The lunch is free but any donation will be appreciated.

The location of the center changes depending on the date, with three local churches providing space.

Henderson Memorial, located at 110 Academy Street, will host the center on Tuesdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, and Feb. 6 and 13. Can be contacted at 778-2163.

St. Joseph's, located at 133 Middle Street, will host the center on Tuesdays, Feb. 20 and 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27. Can be contacted at 778-2778 or 491-4947 to volunteer.

Old South, 227 Main Street, will host the center on Thursdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Can be contacted at 778-0424 or 645-2884 to volunteer.

The warming center is not equipped to supervise childcare or adult day care.

Volunteers are also welcome, particularly those that have a talent to share. Those wishing to help can call 778-2163 if they wish to donate food.

Public transportation is available for a small fee by calling Western Mountain Transportation at 1-800-393-9335. Please call in advance.

For weather related cancellations listen to WKTJ-FM 99.3. If the schools are cancelled, the Warming Center will be cancelled, too. If any further questions, please call 778-2163.