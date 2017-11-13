Farmington baker turns hobby into business

FARMINGTON - An at home baker in West Farmington recently competed in a state wide competition for the title of Maine's Best Baker, doling out samples of her Thai Tea cupcakes to participants in the event. Voting was based on a ticket system, with event goers buying a number of "tastes" from the 15 bakers competing.

This was the first year the event took place, and the first time competing for Megan Brown of Meg's Sweets. Despite being a newbie on the competitive scene, Brown has been baking ever since she can remember- sidling up alongside one grandmother or another to learn the process of ginger snaps, creme puffs and muffins.

"My grandmother made these bran muffins...I don't know what the hell she did to them, but they were so good," Brown said.

Both of Brown's baking mentors have passed now, but their recipes live on through her hands, with the help of their recipe books.

"The handwriting is incredible. All this amazing cursive. It's beautiful," she said.

In addition to both of her grandmother's tried and true recipes, Brown inherited each of their Kitchen Aids- antique machines that are still running flawlessly after 40 years. Brown even bakes in the same kitchen as one of her grandmother's- living in the same house she lived in.

Just in the last five years Brown has started taking baking more seriously, deciding in the last year that she wanted to make a living off of her lifelong hobby. Now Meg's Sweets is making a name for itself with desserts such as Brown's increasingly famous baklava, or her apple pie that a customer special ordered from Washington D.C.

"I don't like making the same thing twice. I love the five page recipes, the ones I have to read a couple times before starting. But people like what they can rely on. They are meat and potato type of people," she said.

A different baker walked away from the competition with first place, but Brown could care less.

"Just getting out there was huge, especially being from such a small town where everyone knows me. I'm glad I got to be a part of it," she said.