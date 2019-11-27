Farmington board approves fire truck bid

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen met Tuesday night to award a bid for the new Farmington Fire Rescue truck, and approve an expenditure for a new municipal building snowblower. Board members also heard about a proposed recreational trail that will be further discussed at the next meeting.

A fully inclusive multi-use trail system is being proposed to the town by a professor at the University of Maine at Farmington; the long-term goal of the trail is to be fully ADA compliant. Professor Scott Hoisington and Dr. Gina Oswald from UMF are leading the project and have been awarded a $3,500 grant from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund. Hoisington was unable to come to the meeting but plans to attend a meeting in December to discuss the project more with the board.

A bid from Bangor Savings Bank for the purchase of a new truck for Farmington Fire Rescue was approved by the board; Bangor Savings Bank was the lowest bidder at 1.90 percent interest. The $500,000 loan will cover a ten-year period and accrue a total of $52,250 in interest.

Farmington Fire was also given approval to purchase a new snowblower to be utilized at the municipal office; the Husqvarna ST 327P will replace the 18-year-old model that the crew currently uses. The new model will cost $1,699 which will be taken from the Municipal Building Reserve Account. Town Manager Richard Davis said the account currently has a total of $9,550.

Fire Chief Terry Bell stopped by to say hello to board members. Bell said he is recovering after the Sept. 16 explosion.