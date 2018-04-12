Farmington board approves sewer department rate increase

FARMINGTON - Selectmen met Tuesday night to hear an update on the Solar Power Project, approve the 2018 sewer department budget and review progress on the Front Street Reconstruction Project.

Representatives from NextEra Energy Inc. presented updates on the design of a solar power project that has been in the works since 2015 and is expected to break ground with the new year. The company has held several public informational meetings over the last few months and said Tuesday that they feel confident with the proposed design that will be submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection by early May.

"Feedback from the public has resulted in what we think is an even stronger project," Project Manager Aaron Svedlow said.

The team reported that the primary feedback from local residents revolved around the proposed site on Bailey Hill Road- one that would have had more of a visual impact than the other sites. Based on responses from town members, NextEra energy redesigned the project, removing the Bailey Hill site and absorbing the acreage into the other locations.

The design also now includes more landscaping options in strategic areas to again minimize the visual impact of the 350-acres of solar panels.

If all goes as planned, NextEra hopes to hear back from the DEP roughly six weeks after submitting the project at which point they would begin the process of securing approval locally. The latest project design will be available for public review at the town office as well as on the town website.

"I think this is a tremendous opportunity for Farmington. It increases our tax base and puts very little strain on the infrastructure," Bussie York said.

In other projects, selectmen reviewed two different estimated budgets from Dirigo Engineering for the ongoing work of reconstruction on Front Street. The original outline of the plan was quickly determined to be out of the town's budget range, with an estimated construction total of $662,275. Town Manager Richard Davis presented a second outline, scaling back on the project, which came to an estimated total of $378,870.

Board members agreed that the price was still high, even when considering the $75,000 DEP grant that is available. The group agreed that the box culvert is the highest priority in the project and are looking into the possibility of scaling the project back further to only include the culvert and lower half of the road. Davis said he would go back to Dirigo Engineering for a new outline of costs based on that idea.

The year's sewer department budget was approved unanimously at the amount of $968,043- down $13,205 from last year. The budget includes a rate increase, the first the town has seen in eight years. As passed, the minimum bill based on 500 cubic feet is $39.90 per quarter.

"The reduction in water usage has resulted in the department not pulling in enough revenue to run the system," Davis said.

In addition to an increased trend of water conservancy, the department finished a contract with the University of Maine at Farmington that was bringing in $17,000 each year for a debt payment. Administrative clerk Mavis Gensel also noted that the decrease of beds at Franklin Memorial Hospital also had an impact on revenue.

"Every town is increasing this year. Cost of chemicals are up, it just is what it is," Gensel said.