Farmington board approves town meeting warrant

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen approved the March March 30 Town Meeting warrant, a food truck license and an overlimit permit for the Maine Department of Transportation for an upcoming project at Tuesday night's meeting.

The Town Meeting will be held Monday, March 30, at the Community Center on Middle Street; elections will begin at 9 a.m. with the evening meeting beginning at 6 p.m. The 40-article warrant presents a $6,110,386 budget, an increase of 5.51 percent over the current fiscal year, to voters. Increases include an extra $70,000 in fire hydrant fees, increases in health insurance costs and a 2.5 percent increase in wages for non-union personnel. It also includes roughly $18,000 for a number of outside agencies previously funded through the Franklin County budget process, ranging from Western Maine Community Action to Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services to Franklin County Children's Task Force. The $18,000 divided among the agencies represents Farmington's previous contribution through the county process.

In notable non-budgetary items, article 13 will ask voters to weigh in on whether or not the town should negotiate and execute an agreement with Boulevard Associates, LLC, for the use of 25 acres of the town-owned landfill for the installment of a solar-power grid.

A new food truck will be permanently parked at 495 Wilton Road, in the former Office Supply site, hopefully beginning in a couple of weeks according to the owner Brian Bates. "The Outpost" will be a barbecue style lunch cart serving hamburgers, hot dogs and more, open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bates said his brother, who owns Grant Lees, had operated a food truck in the past that Bates helped out with.

"I figured I'd take a stab at it. It will be a good retirement gig for me," Bates told the board.

A road paving project conducted by the Maine Department of Transportation required approval for use of equipment such as backhoes and bulldozers, which can exceed the legal weight limits for municipal roads. The project is slated to begin this year and will stretch down Maine Street, starting at Anson Street and heading northwest for 2.18 miles.