Farmington board awards bid for cemetery fence replacement

FARMINGTON - Selectmen approved a bid at last night's board meeting, nailing down the details for a deteriorating fence.

Four bids were placed for the project, ranging in price from $8,350 to $9,995. The project will include replacing an aging section of chainlink fence in the Fairview Cemetery on the southeast corner. A section 587-feet long and five-feet high will replace the corner, including a 16-foot wide gate.

The project was awarded, as recommended, to the low bidder of Quality Fence Company out of Rumford for the price of $8,350.

"It will keep us under budget," Town Manager Richard Davis said.

Money from the Cemetery Infrastructure Reserve Account will be used. The account currently has a total of $15,000, a portion of which is designated for gravel for the cemetery roadway. There was $12,000 available for the project.