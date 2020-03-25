Farmington Board of Selectmen approve CDBG applications

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen approved several Community Development Block Grant applications as well as an amendment to the town's Revolving Loan Fund management plan at a meeting on Tuesday evening. The meeting was live streamed to meet the requirements of the public hearing.

Three CDBG applications were approved to address business improvements and expansions: a $250,000 request from Franklin Printing to expand production ability with equipment and space; $75,000 for Heartfelt Cookies for new machinery and advertising; and funding for a new digital sign at Mosher's Seafood. A fourth CDBG request in the amount of $500,000 was approved for Housing Assistance to construct 25 new low to moderate income units for the elderly and/or disabled persons.

A final public hearing was held to consider an amending the management process of the town's Revolving Loan Fund. The loan is designed to promote economic growth in Farmington by financing projects relating to issues such as job creation, business expansion and utilization of vacant or under-utilized buildings. The loan has a fixed interest rate of five percent, except for facade improvement loans which have a zero percent interest rate. Loans do not exceed $25,000 and payments are made monthly over no more than 10 years.

A board of five people oversee applications for the revolving loan. The amendment allows the Finance Director to have the authority with approval of the Town Manager to adjust loan scheduling with fund recipients on a case by case basis. The amendment was proposed due to the current state-wide emergency status, which will likely put business owners in difficult positions financially. The amendment allows the finance director to work with individuals to meet their needs, such as a deferment of payment or other adjustments.

"It seems like the right thing to do at the right time," Selectman Scott Landry said.