Farmington board reviews $5 million in budget requests

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen got its first look at department head requests for the 2018-19 budget Tuesday evening, reviewing slightly less than $5 million in proposed appropriations.

The preliminary figures presented Tuesday represented initial requests by the departments and have yet to be scrutinized by either the board or the budget committee, which will get its first look at the numbers on Jan. 10. Both the board and the committee will issue recommendations later this winter, with those recommendations appearing on the warrant alongside the article.

Departments are currently requesting $4,992,225 in combined appropriations for the next fiscal year. If approved, that budget would represent a $136,386 decrease from the current fiscal year, or 2.66 percent. The current fiscal year's appropriation of $5.13 million includes the $250,000 increase made by residents at the March 2017 annual town meeting; those funds were earmarked to buy a equipment at the Public Works Department.

There are no major capital expenditures planned, with most increases represented in the salaries and benefits lines. Specifically, the Farmington Police Department budget shows an increase of $70,000 in those lines, particularly wages, a contractual item, FICA and health insurance costs. Police Chief Jack Peck said that he attempted to make reductions elsewhere to absorb the impact, including cuts to fuel and uniform funding, as well as the computer and equipment reserves. In total, the department's budget would rise $61,111 or 4.91 percent.

Fire Chief Terry Bell, with a full fiscal year of full-time officers now under the department's belt, is requesting the addition of a $10,500 overtime line. That increase is more than countered by an $18,000 decrease in the department's health insurance line. An increase in vehicle maintenance funding is also requested, as the department deals with issues in its aging trucks. Of specific concern is Engine 1, a 2002 fire truck, which has developed a difficult-to-diagnosis defect that will likely require it to be sent to the nearest factory in Massachusetts.

Selectman Michael Fogg suggested that Bell look at the stipends paid to non-full-time firefighters. That amount, budgeted at $10,000 the last three years, typically rises based on the cost of living increase provided by the town. Town Manager Richard Davis said that the town had compared its stipends with surrounding communities years ago, but could do so again.

Other salary increases in some departments, such as Parks & Recreation, are hinged on the minimum wage increase mandated by last year's citizen's initiative. Department heads are generally requesting a 2 percent increase for salaried employees.

Public works is seeing a $276,438 decrease in this year's request, although most of that is on the back of last year's $250,000 increase at town meeting to the Vehicle $ Equipment Reserve. Another $17,000 reduction relates to a number of retirements over the past year, Director Philip Hutchins said, with experienced employees being replace by newer, less expensive ones. Heating oil is being cut slightly, relating to last year's insulation project at the town garage, and Hutchins is recommending a $10,000 cut to motor fuel.

This year, the department intends to take one of the military trucks acquired by the Farmington Police Department via a government auction and have it transformed into a wheeler. That vehicle, one of two had to be held by the FPD for a year prior releasing it to other departments, will cost $63,000 to convert. Hutchins said that the town of Sanford had built two trucks using this method and been pleased with the result - the military trucks were extremely powerful, with all-wheel drive and had additional features like an on-board compressor that could change the air pressure of the tires.

The rebuilt truck will replace the purchase of a brand-new wheeler, something that typically costs $177,000. If the town is pleased with the result, Hutchins said, he would recommend doing the same thing next year.

The public works budget also includes $20,000 to replace the boiler in the garage. The current one, which isn't working well, is believed to be badly undersized for the building.

Hutchins foresees doing the second phase of Titcomb Hill Road this coming year, including a final coat for the entire road. Future projects include work on High and Perham Street, as well as Front Street. The latter road will likely need to wait for the town to develop a solution for a culvert issue that runs beneath Front Street.

The town is also saving money with a $25,000 in insurance expenditures and another $15,000 in health insurance costs at the town office, where an employee will be taking the buyout instead of health insurance. The assessing budget will be increasing by $32,000 to cover the cost of a revaluation.

The Farmington Public Library is proposing a budget of $199,000, up slightly from last year. Increases include electricity due to the anticipated installation of new heat pumps, an audit of the library's finances, setting aside $2,500 to go toward a roof project and the rising costs of paper materials. The library has also been impacted by the minimum wage law.

With the departure of Head Librarian Maurie Stockford, the library Board of Trustees will be working on a volunteer basis to fill some gaps. The board has been working to raise funds to cover some library expenses, such as raising roughly $18,000 to cover the cost of a new furnace, as well as acquiring a Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation grant to purchase heat pumps.

The board concluded its review in a little under two hours. Selectman Matthew Smith said that he felt the requests formed the basis for a decent start for the budget.

"Overall, I think it's been a very good starting point for the budget this year," Smith said.

The budget committee will review the budget on Jan. 10. The library, animal shelter and Gay Cemetery will be reviewed on Jan. 17. The town meeting is scheduled for March 26, 2018.