Farmington board reviews sidewalk project, OUI patrol grant

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen reviewed a sidewalk project near the Hippach Field area, accepted a grant to fund drunk driver patrols and entered into a contract with an engineering company to evaluate the wastewater treatment facility's phosphorous removal system.

The board opened the meeting with a moment of silence for Raymond "Ray" Orr, Sr., who died on Jan. 17. From the perspective of the municipality, Orr was perhaps best known as Farmington's first police chief, appointed in 1967 to lead the fledgling department. However, he also served as a selectman for nine years, five as the board's chair.

Selectman Stephan Bunker noted that public memorial graveside services for Orr will be held on May 15 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, with full military honors.

The board reviewed a project, funded primarily through a Federal Highway Administration grant, which will create a sidewalk that will help connect Prescott Street to Hippach Field to Maple Avenue. The sidewalk will run from Prescott Street through the athletic fields, behind the wall that separates Hippach from the Intervale Road, past the grandstand and around the corner at the intersection of Route 2, 4 & 27, behind the guardrail. The sidewalk will then run up the Farmington Falls Road, connecting into an existing piece of sidewalk near the Maple Avenue intersection. There is an existing, well-worn footpath that mostly traces where the sidewalk will lead; the project is designed to make the walking path more accessible.

Construction will likely begin this spring, according to Town Manager Richard Davis. The town is waiting for a survey of Prescott Street to be complete, a requirement of agencies overseeing the grant. The project is expected to cost approximately $160,000, with 80 percent of that covered by the federal funds. The components of the local match, such as the Prescott Street survey, will be covered out of the town's sidewalk fund.

The board also accepted $8,319.76 in grant funding from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety to benefit the Farmington Police Department. The department typically applies for the funds on an annual basis, using them to fund targeted patrols and road blocks designed to combat drunk driving.

The grant runs until Sept. 30, Police Chief Jack Peck said. In a memo to the selectmen about the grant, Peck noted that more than 100 OUI arrests were made by FPD last year, including one that related to a fatal crash on New Year's morning in 2016 that killed a pedestrian.

The board also approved a $20,000 contract with Wright-Pierce to have the engineering firm develop a phosphorus removal system at the wastewater treatment center. That system is necessary to be in compliance with state regulations. The town would likely seek U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funding to assist with the construction of whatever system is necessary to meet those regulations.