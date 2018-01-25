Farmington board reviews Walton’s Mill Dam project

FARMINGTON - Selectmen reviewed early cost estimates associated with the Walton's Mill Dam project and discussed funding at Tuesday's meeting.

Temple Stream, which was dammed by the 1820 structure to create Walton's Mill Pond, was designated a critical habitat for the endangered Atlantic salmon by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2009. Atlantic salmon is the only species of salmon native to the east coast of the U.S. and only one percent of the historical population remains.

Given the designation, the town's options are to either remove the dam or construct a fish passage. The Atlantic Salmon Federation, which has been meeting with town officials over the past year regarding the issue, prefers removing the structure. If the town goes that route, the ASF would secure funding. According to John Burrows from the ASF, his organization would work with other foundations and federal agencies to raise the funds to remove the dam, building a park around the site and replace culverts on Cummings Hill Road and Clover Mill Road. The town has had significant issues in the past with those culverts, which feed Temple Stream and are considered essential to the health of the waterway.

Burrows said that ASF would work with town officials to acquire some of the funds from state grants, when applicable. For example, Department of Environmental Protection funds could be used to replace the culverts.

The costs of removing the dam have been estimated at $400,000, while the park's design and construction would be roughly $455,000. Burrows said that the ASF would also create a $20,000 endowment to assist in maintaining the park in the future. The cost of replacing the culverts would total $330,000, two-thirds of that for the Cummings Hill Road culvert and the remainder for the Clover Mill Road culvert. The total cost of the project, covered by secured funding, would be $1.2 million.

The ASF would try to assist with the fish passage option, Burrows said, should the town decide to proceed in that direction. However, he estimated that the ASF would only be able to raise something in the $25,000 to $30,000 range, as that was not the preferred option for the conservation of the species. The total cost of the fishway construction is estimated between $200,000 to $380,000, with the town carrying most of the cost.

The additional issue is that the dam itself, a 20-foot tall structure, is believed to need significant repair. Fixing the dam, which would be required if it wasn't being outright removed, has been estimated to cost $350,000. That would increase the fishway option to $550,000 to $720,000 in cost, with Farmington responsible for raising most of the money.

Whichever option Farmington chooses, action on the dam is likely years away. It is expected to take ASF time to raise funds. Planners from the town and federation have developed a working design for the park based off comments at the public meetings the process has generated. That park would be located at the site of the current park, and would include an open-air, pole barn structure, adequate parking and artifacts from the site displayed throughout the green area. A chunk of the retaining wall that sticks out beyond the dam, Burrows said, would be left in place.

The next public meeting on the subject is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.