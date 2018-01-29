Farmington board seeks interim school board director

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen discussed a recent vacancy on the Regional School Unit 9 board Thursday evening, deciding to appoint an interim director at their Feb. 13 meeting.

Director Ryan Morgan of Farmington resigned from his position earlier this month. At its Tuesday meeting, the board agreed to expedite the nomination process in order to get Morgan's former seat, now a two-year term, on this year's town meeting warrant. Nomination papers will be made available on Jan. 29 and due back at the town office on Feb. 8.

However, the director elected at the March town meeting would not sit on the board until July 1. This would leave Farmington without five directors over the next few months. Most worryingly to selectmen, that period of time would likely encompass the search for a new superintendent. Superintendent Tom Ward announced his retirement, as of June 30, last month.

Selectmen announced that they would appoint an interim school board director to fill Morgan's seat on the RSU 9 board from Feb. 13, the date they make their selection, through June 30. Interested parties should visit the town office and fill out a committee application sheet no later than close of business Friday, Feb. 9.