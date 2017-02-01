Farmington boards mull library, selectmen salary increases

FARMINGTON - Selectmen made their budget recommendations at Tuesday's meeting that included a major cut in the library's funding request and a raise in selectmen's pay.

Requests for the 2017 municipal operating budget total $5,667,678, which is an increase of $246,647, or 4.55 percent over 2016's budget.

The Budget Committee met last week and voted on a total recommended budget of $5,623,633, for a $202,602 or 3.74 percent increase.

Selectmen voted Tuesday night to recommend a $5,616,411 total budget, which is an increase of 195,380 or 3.6 percent over the 2016 budget.

The difference in the two boards' recommendations came in the public library's request and the addition of a raise for selectmen.

The library's board of directors initially requested a total of $209,990 from the town but amended that after selectmen expressed dismay at their last meeting of the 40.46 percent increase in funding appropriation from the 2016 budget total of $149,500.

Library Director Maurie Stockford and library board treasurer Richard Morton presented a revised request on Tuesday evening totaling $187,094. At that level of funding they proposed, the library's hours of operation would drop from 40.5 hours a week to 32 hours a week. In addition, two part-time library aide positions would be cut and the other employees' pay would be reduced. A third part-time library aide position would decrease from 10 hours a week to three hours a week.

"We tried to be responsive to it in a responsible way," Morton said of the concern selectmen expressed at the last meeting.

Before the library board brought its revised request, the Budget Committee members had voted last week to recommend a total of $165,945 for an 11 percent increase in library funding. The board's Chairman Clyde Ross said the 11 percent recommendation was an arbitrary number the board had settled on.

At the committee's recommended level, Stockford said the library's hours would decrease to 30 hours per week, all aide positions would be cut and the four remaining positions would be cut to part-time positions at 30 hours per week each. Additionally, the interlibrary loan participation at $11,960 a year would not be funded.

Selectman board Chairman Joshua Bell asked how the library's operational costs had increased by so much over the years. "Twenty years ago it wasn't $200,000," he said of the request for funding.

Morton said salary levels, including the library director's which requires an advanced library science degree, had increased, along with the health insurance requirement. The library's endowment fund is no longer providing revenue as it once did. Stockford said in 2002, it contributed $72,000 towards operating costs. This year it's expected to provide $50,000.

"That's a substantial decrease," she said.

"We had to obtain health insurance. That was a big bump; it's a number that never stops growing," Morton said. Also, the 20 computers available for the public's use at the library requires more staffing.

"The library is no longer a place dominated by books, but by technology," he said. Providing access to technology brings with it a need for increased staffing to help those who don't have a computer at home learn how to navigate online.

"It seems like the biggest pull on staff are the computers," Bell noted. He questioned the wisdom of increasing staffing to provide for computer use rather than remaining focused on books.

Libraries, Stockford said, are defined as "information resource" centers. She noted that in 2002, 47,000 items were in circulation. Over the years the number has grown to 57,000 items in 2016. Those coming into the library to use its computers are residents who don't have access at home. Computers help apply for a job, pay taxes, build and send resumés and more, she said.

"What you guys are asking for is just too much," Selectman Matthew Smith said. Another issue he said was that only $1,500 is expected to be raised this year as benefit activities.

"That's a very, very low number," Selectman Michael Fogg said. He noted the nonprofit organizations he's involved with are constantly working to raise money. Selectmen voted 3 to 2, with selectmen Stephan Bunker and Andy Buckland opposed, to recommending a 5.5 percent increase to total $157,723 for the library, a difference of $29,371 from what was requested.

Also in a split 3 to 2 vote, selectmen recommended to increase the stipend pay by $200 each for the five members of the board of selectmen. Fogg made the motion after noting that it's been 11 years since the last raise. Bell said he struggles with the idea of recommending a raise for himself. Ross said it was only a recommendation for voters to consider. Fogg, Smith and Bunker voted for the recommended amount and Bell and Buckland were opposed.

Both boards are recommending increases in proposed departmental budgets include an additional $81,565 in Farmington Fire Rescue's budget, covering the cost of the full-time firefighter positions implemented last year. Residents overwhelmingly supported the department's budgetary request at the 2016 town meeting, effectively adding four, full-time firefighter/EMT positions to the department. That budget included roughly $33,000 to cover the cost of the positions for nine months, while this year's budget includes $52,000 to cover the cost for 12 months.

The Budget Committee scheduled an additional meeting Wednesday night to consider the changes made by the selectmen Tuesday night.

Voters will have the final say at the annual town meeting this spring.