Farmington boards recommend $6.1 million municipal budget

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen unanimously recommended a $6.1 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year at Thursday evening's meeting, matching the recommendations of the Budget Committee. That budget will go before residents at the March town meeting.

The $6,110,386 budget would represent an increase of 5.51 percent over the current fiscal year, an increase of $319,310. Increases include an extra $70,000 in fire hydrant fees, increases in health insurance costs and a 2.5 percent increase in wages for non-union personnel.

It also includes roughly $18,000 for a number of outside agencies previously funded through the Franklin County budget process, ranging from Western Maine Community Action to Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services to Franklin County Children's Task Force. The $18,000 divided among the agencies represents Farmington's previous contribution through the county process.

Selectmen unanimously supported the budget, commending department heads for working to constrain increases. Chair Josh Bell, who noted that he had combed through the material to find potential reductions, said all the requests were reasonable.

"Really, nobody is asking for anything crazy," Bell said.

Town Manager Richard Davis said that he was hopeful that rising revenue would help reduce the impact of the increase. The town took in an additional $100,000 in excise revenue beyond its projection this year. Additionally, Davis noted, three different bills are before the legislature to increase revenue sharing funds to municipalities.

The impact on the tax rate won't be known until after the county and school budgets are finalized, Davis said.

The annual town meeting will be held on March 25 at the Farmington Community Center.