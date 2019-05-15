Farmington celebrates 42 consecutive years as Tree City USA town

FARMINGTON - A public hearing held Tuesday night updated the town's Traffic Ordinance, primarily changing parking specifications for four different lots in the downtown area.

The new ordinance will extend the overnight parking ban in the Exchange Street lot to be year round, rather than during winter months only. The lot on Church Street will now prohibit overnight parking year round for both sides of the lot, while the newly leased Anson Street lot will allow 24-hour parking with the exception of a 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings for plowing purposes in the winter, and several days when Superior Court is in session. Finally, parking on Court Street will be prohibited on the South side of the road.

An event next Thursday evening will celebrate Arbor Week, honoring Farmington's forty second year of being recognized as a Tree City USA town. The Maine Forest Service and National Arbor Day Foundation recognition applauds municipalities that "make the planting and care of trees a priority". According to American Forest Management, Inc. Forester Bill Haslam, only two other towns in the state of Maine have received the award for as many consecutive years as Farmington, and both towns have full time arborists.

The event, held on May 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Church on High Street will focus on invasive insects and plants and will include speakers as well as a group of fourth grade students who have done extensive research on the Emerald Ash Borer. The class has written a book entitled "Here Come the Beetles: Asian Invasion" which the students will present at the event.