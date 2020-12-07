Farmington celebrates 44th Annual Chester Greenwood Day

FARMINGTON - Though it required a bit of ingenuity, neither Covid-19 nor the first winter storm warning of the season could keep Farmington from celebrating its 44th Annual Chester Greenwood Day on Dec. 5.

Several events were coordinated both virtually and in-person. Though a children’s book signing with Maine author Tonya Shevenell was scheduled to take place at Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers, due to inclement weather, it was rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. Bibliophiles could still find something to suit their preferences though, with the author and local historian Guy Rioux tabling and signing his newest and final book in his series on the Narrow Gauge Railroads, “The Next Stop is Farmington” outside the Titcomb House.

“The book isn’t necessarily about the railroad itself, the tracks and the trains, but about the people you meet along the way,” said Vice President of the Farmington Historical Society, Jane Woodman, who was helping to host the event.

When Rioux began the four-volume project, he first reached out to several historical societies in the area to access their photographs and archival documents, as well as partner with them for the end-product. All of the profits from the books have been returned to the historical society, in return for their help in paying for its publication.

“I thought they’ve been the keepers of all this information for so long, why not give them the credit and profits they deserve?” said Rioux. “Everything goes back to them.”

Despite the morning rain and the relative quiet of the day, Rioux was optimistic about book sales, having sold a box within the first hour.

“You could say it’s a narrow sales market,” said Rioux.

The Titcomb House also featured its annual wreath sales from former Historical Society’s President, Jeff Wright who has been selling wreaths at the Octagon House, the North Church and Titcomb House for 20 years.

“It’s one of our best fundraisers of the year,” said Wright.

And though it was not by any means a typical year for the Chester Greenwood Day vendors, they were prepared with a beneficial option in case their sales suffered. Whatever wreaths weren’t purchased by the end of the day would be donated to the Fairbanks food closet.

At the annual flag raising ceremony, attended by Chester Greenwood’s great grandson Ronald Greenwood, State Representative Scott Landry, as well as other Chamber members, Clyde Ross, portraying Chester Greenwood for his 34th year raised the flags, including the one in commemoration of Greenwood himself. Paul Mills read an original poem in recognition of the holiday as well as to acknowledge that both Mr. Greenwood himself and the few locals who braved the icy rain during the event, are all living in times considered “a bit inclement.”

The Franklin Savings Bank organized a letter-drop for local children to bring their letters to Santa and visit with employees dressed as Mrs. Claus, a reindeer and an elf.

In the virtual space, there was a Holiday Home Challenge as well as a gingerbread house decorating challenge, in which families could post pictures to the Facebook pages for each event and people voted for their favorite decorated festive home, be it made out of gingerbread or wood siding. As always, the day concluded with the Rotary Club’s Christmas tree auction which also took place online.