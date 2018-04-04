Farmington Church sponsors e-Waste Disposal April 21

FARMINGTON - The 10th Annual “Earth Day Every Day!” electronics recycling day gives greater Farmington area and Franklin County an opportunity to responsibly dispose of household electronic devices, otherwise referred to as “e-waste,” instead of disposing of them in a way that could harm the environment and ultimately be dangerous to all life.

As a community service project, unwanted, old and broken electronics will be collected for Maine Department of Environmental Protection approved recycling and disposal “Earth Day Every Day!” event on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Farmington Hannaford parking lot located on Route 2 & 4, the Wilton Road, rain or shine.

The E-Waste collection was moved to the Farmington Hannaford store in 2016. Old South First Congregation has partnered with EPA approved “e-Waste Solutions of Maine” to provide an opportunity for responsible recycling of TVs, computers, scanners, photocopiers, monitors, printers, microwaves, DVD and VCR players, stereos, phones, gaming and other electronic devices. For a list of other electronics that will be accepted go to www.ewastemaine.com.

The e-waste drop off is not limited to just Farmington residents. There is no set fee for this disposal service, however, free-will monetary donations are greatly appreciated to support Old South Church’s community service, outreach and youth programs. Volunteers will be directing traffic and available to help unload electronics from vehicles.

According to Earth Day Network, America produces 50 million tons of e-waste a year and only 25 percent or less is recycled safely. The rest is buried or incinerated, causing toxins such as lead, mercury, and cadmium to leach into the soil or enter the atmosphere. Reclaimed precious metals like gold and silver can be extracted from recycled electronics. Large amounts of international e-waste ends up on the black market in countries like China, India and Kenya where labor is cheap but health risks are at a very high level.

Any questions regarding the E-Waste disposal and recycling contact the church office at 778-0424. Let us all be better stewards of our planet earth. No early drop offs.