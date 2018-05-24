Farmington couple receives Salt & Light Award from ecumenical ministry

FARMINGTON - A local couple received the 2018 Salt & Light Award from the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry Thursday, celebrating their partnership with the ministry to benefit the community.

FAEM, a group of local churches that partners on projects to help local-area residents, presents the Salt & Light Award each year to a person or persons that is active within the community. The name of the award refers to Matthew 5:13 and 5:14 in the Bible: "You are the salt of the earth ... you are the light of the world ..."

Irene and A. William Berry Jr. received this year's award, with FAEM Moderator Dick Giard presenting them with a plaque. Susan Crane, the coordinator for ECU HEAT, the ministry's heating fund, said she was pleased to present the Berrys with the award.

"We are very glad to have Bill and Irene here today," she said. "In their quiet, humble way, they've done so very much for out community."

Irene Berry was recognized for organizing the Easter Sunrise Service since 1977. Participants attend the service every year on Voter Hill.

Bill Berry was recognized for the annual contributions from the Sandy River Charitable Foundation to the Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund. ECU HEAT provides deliveries of fuel to households in need throughout the heating season. It is paid for, in part, through an annual fundraiser - previously the HEAT Dance and now a holiday concert. Every year, the SRCF provides a $5,000 matching grant.

The grant helps being people together around a common goal, ECU HEAT Coordinator Susan Crane said. "The community has to earn it," she said. "People say 'we can do this. We can raise the money.'"