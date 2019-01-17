Farmington detective named employee of the year

FARMINGTON - Detective Marc Bowering has been named Employee of the Year for 2018 at the Farmington Police Department.

Chief Jack Peck made the announcement via a letter to Bowering released last week. The award is given annually to a full-time employee who distinguishes themselves in the performance of their duties and strives to meet the department's mission statement: 'to create a feeling of safety for the people within the Town of Farmington.'

A Mt. Blue graduate and U.S. Army veteran, Bowering worked as a full-time officer since 1988, beginning with the Wilton Police Department. He previously was recognized as the Employee of the Year in 2003 and 2008.

Peck said that Bowering had been assigned to 95 criminal investigations in 2018, including 15 sexual assaults and 11 Department of Health and Human Services referrals. Despite the complexities of those investigations, Peck said, Bowering obtained convictions in several cases.

Additionally, Bowering conducted public service trainings for various businesses and groups throughout the year, as well as teaching the Law Enforcement program at the Mt. Blue campus.

"You are extremely dedicated and more importantly you work without any complaint on any given task assigned to you," Peck said. "Your professionalism and commitment to your job are apparent to your co-workers and also to the members of the community that you come in contact with."