Farmington Downtown Association prepares for Small Business Saturday

FARMINGTON - Nov. 30 will celebrate ten years of the nation-wide event Small Business Saturday- a day that showcases all that local retailers have to offer. The Farmington Downtown Association will be participating with numerous discounts, sales and events, including several incentives to encourage participation in the Shop Small movement.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express who wanted to encourage holiday dollars to stay within local communities. The website reports that for every dollar spent at a local business, 67 cents stays in that community.

This year, shoppers will have the opportunity to win a night for eight- complete with Pink Limo ride to and from Narrow Gauge Cinemas on the night of your choice. Pick up and drop off location must be within 15 miles of downtown Farmington. Appetizers for the limo ride will be provided by The Homestead. Shoppers can enter the raffle by shopping locally- for every purchase at a participating store, a raffle ticket will be added to the bowl. For a full list of participating businesses like the Downtown Association on Facebook by clicking here.

Shoppers in Farmington will have the chance to keep their own dollars local with the following special offerings:

On Broadway

Calico Patch will be offering 40 percent off the entire store

Renys will be offering their usual flyer sale throughout the day.

Minikins is doing 20 percent off all Melissa & Doug Toys and 30 percent off large boxed items.

Outskirts will be having select sales on items.

Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers will be hosting Maine’s game warden mysteries author Paul Doiron from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Mercantile will have 20 percent off storewide, a raffle for a $20 gift certificate and free samples of locally made chocolate

Richard's Florist will be offering 15 percent off storewide, excluding wine.

Twice Sold Tales will have a "Book Bundle" special- buy a tote bag and shirt at a discounted price and get 10 percent off any books to fill your bag with. Local, award-winning musicians Sagittarius Rising will be performing an acoustic set from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pins and Needles will be offering 20 percent off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Mixed Up will having several specials going on- including a German knife more than 50 percent off and a drawing for a $100 shopping spree

Country Primitives will be offering 30 percent off store wide.

The Downtown Press Cafe is bringing back the Salted Caramel Latte for the day, with an Italian sausage panini special and a gift basket with cafe goodies on sale

Uno Mas will be offering $5 off every $25 gift card

Vera's Iron & Vine will have a Salt and Pepper and Sugar Too dessert tasting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a drawing for a collection of handcrafted items. Drawing will take place at 5 p.m., enter to win with a store purchase

Narrow Gauge Cinemas will once again be offering their annual gift certificate sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Buy 10 movie passes for $45, or buy 10 movie passes with popcorn and soda for $65.

To add your Small Business Saturday event or discount, please email thedailybulldog@gmail.com .