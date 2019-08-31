Farmington e-waste disposal event rescheduled for Sept. 21

FARMINGTON - A popular recycling event for unwanted electronics will return to the greater Farmington area on Sept. 21, following its last minute cancellation back in April.

The 11th annual Earth Day Every Day! recycling event was cancelled after the Maine Department of Environmental Protection-approved recycling company that had been arranged to pick up the recyclables went out of business. Organizers with Old South First Congregational Church were not contacted in advance, leading to late notification for both volunteers and those waiting to unload unwanted, old and broken electronics.

According to Debbie Davis-Robinson, organizers became aware of another company, North Coast Services, which collects and transports e-waste to recycling facilities. That company is also MDEP certified and Old South arranged for a new drop-off event to take place on Sept. 21.

As the Farmington Fair is taking place that day, Davis-Robinson said that organizers had pushed back the event to begin at 8 a.m., rather than the previous 9 a.m., to give participants a chance to drop off their unwanted electronics and have plenty of time to enjoy the fair. The event will run the typical four hours, from 8 a.m. to noon. Early drop-offs are not permitted.

It is the 11th annual iteration of the event, which has taken place at the Farmington Hannaford parking lot on Routes 2 & 4 since 2016. Acceptable recyclables include TVs, computers, scanners, photocopiers, monitors, printers, microwaves, DVD and VCR players, stereos, phones, gaming and other electronic devices. Items not accepted include lighting/bulbs, batteries and large appliances, including air conditioners, washers and dryers.

There is no cost to recycle electronics and the event is not limited to Farmington residents. Monetary donations will be gratefully accepted by volunteers and used to support the Old South's local community service, outreach and youth programs. Volunteers will be on scene to direct traffic and help unload electronics.

According to Earth Day Network, America produces at least 50 million tons of e-waste a year and only 25 percent or less is recycled safely. The rest is buried or incinerated, causing toxins such as lead, mercury, and cadmium to leach into the soil or enter the atmosphere. Reclaimed precious metals like gold and silver can be extracted from recycled electronics. Large amounts of international e-waste ends up on the black market in countries like China, India and Kenya where labor is cheap but health risks are at a very high level.

Questions regarding event should be directed to the church office at 778-0424.