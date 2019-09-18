Farmington Fair thrills crowds with giant trucks, wrestlers

FARMINGTON - Spectators and racers alike lined up at the midway Tuesday evening for the local favorite Drag Your Neighbor race held at the Farmington Fair. After being rescheduled due to an emergency situation, the crowd was smaller than usual but full of enthusiastic cheering nonetheless. Every type of vehicle from Miadas to Mustangs to souped up trucks lined up to race against one another across the short, dirt track. The winner of the evening was a Chevy Duramax Diesel, second place went to a Subaru.

Nearby, the North Atlantic Wrestling Association kicked off their competition in a temporary boxing ring set up in the pulling ring.