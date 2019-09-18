Franklin Countys First News

Farmington Fair thrills crowds with giant trucks, wrestlers

Posted by • September 18, 2019 •

Two young fans watch (and listen) to the Drag Your Neighbor race at the Farmington Fair.

FARMINGTON - Spectators and racers alike lined up at the midway Tuesday evening for the local favorite Drag Your Neighbor race held at the Farmington Fair. After being rescheduled due to an emergency situation, the crowd was smaller than usual but full of enthusiastic cheering nonetheless. Every type of vehicle from Miadas to Mustangs to souped up trucks lined up to race against one another across the short, dirt track. The winner of the evening was a Chevy Duramax Diesel, second place went to a Subaru.

Two cars get ready to race at the starting line.

Two neighbors race down the track in front of an excited crowd.

Nearby, the North Atlantic Wrestling Association kicked off their competition in a temporary boxing ring set up in the pulling ring.

The NAWA puts on a show for the heckling crowd.

Wrestlers with the NAWA wow the crowd.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives