FARMINGTON - Carnies, exhibitionists and vendors are infiltrating the fair grounds this week as they begin preparations for Sunday's opening day. Crews worked on piecing together the more than 25 rides included in Smokey's Greater Shows, while various food trucks rolled in to fill the sidelines.

Smokey's has been climbing on stage for fairs across Maine for more than 60 years. This year the show will be featured in Down East Magazine, highlighting the work it takes to pull off a successful season. Whether it's someone who is running away from their parents rules, running from responsibility, or just plain running- Smokey's brings a wide range of hardworking characters with it.

This year will be Farmington's 177th celebration of the town's own local characters and the agriculture, livestock, crafts and food they contribute to the community. The annual tradition will run from 8:30 a.m. this Sunday the 17 until Saturday evening, Sept. 23.

The fair's museums and Exhibition Hall will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day. Animals will be on display in the “Lane Barnyard" every day. No vehicles are allowed on the Midway after 10 a.m. This year the Western Maine Beekeepers, Western Maine Blacksmiths and local maple syrup manufacturers will have daily demonstrations.

See below for a full schedule of events.