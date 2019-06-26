Farmington Fire Department proposes Engine 1 replacement

FARMINGTON - Selectmen continued a discussion regarding two aging fire engines Tuesday night, with several members of the Farmington Fire Department in attendance.

A persistent computer problem in Engine 1 may bump the truck to the top of the list as far as replacement goes, taking priority over Engine 2 which is scheduled to be replaced next year. The technical difficulties with Engine 1 - a 2002 apparatus - have been ongoing and irreparable according to fire department staff. Fire Chief Terry Bell presented two options to the board for moving forward with the issues: replace both trucks at the same time, or replace Engine 1 and go about repairing Engine 2 to extend its life.

"If money were no object, the decision would be pretty easy," Selectman Stephan Bunker said.

Replacing both engines at the same time would offer some benefits, according to the outline provided by Bell, such as having two trucks with similar components and features requiring similar training. Buying two engines at the same time could result in a discount, but companies were hesitant to give estimates on what that discount might be. Bell estimated replacing Engine 1 for between the amounts of $675,000 and $790,000 while replacing Engine 2 might fall between $565,000 and $690,000. That option could be funded using the equipment reserve account, which currently has a balance of $354,551 and bonding the remaining balance. Bonding for ten years would give the department time to pay off the units before needing to replace Tower 3 which is due in 2030, Bell explained.

"We feel this option would have the least effect on the current budget with a limited increase to cover the debt service based on some of the initial figures we have looked at, and keep the apparatus replaced within their serviceable life span," Bell wrote in a letter to the board.

Engine 2 is a 24-year-old truck with regular wear and tear for its age. Option two outlined by Bell, which selectmen decided to move forward with, will look into repairing Engine 2 and replacing Engine 1. This option would still use the reserve account in addition to a bond for the remaining balance. Bell estimated repairs for Engine 2 to be roughly $75,000. The front-line truck would need all new plumbing and a new pump, assuming no other major issues are discovered. Deputy Chief Tim Hardy said the department could get Engine 2 assessed with a goal of extending its life for another five years. That would give the town time to boost reserve account savings in anticipation of the replacement.

The decision would ultimately be sent to the November referendum, as decided by the board, asking townspeople to vote on the replacement of Engine 1 and repairs for Engine 2.