Farmington Fire Rescue receives new engine

FARMINGTON - After getting wide approval from voters last November, the Farmington Fire Rescue Department welcomed the newest addition to their fleet last week- a 2021 pumper truck to replace an irreparable 2002 model.

The new Engine 1 can hold 750 gallons of water, according to Chief Terry Bell, and can pump at a rate of 1,500 gallons per minute. Since arriving at the station last week, the truck has already gone out on a few calls Firefighter Joseph Hastings said. In addition to the completely updated system and latest equipment offerings, the front corner of Engine 1 boasts a shining silver bell with an inscription for the late Capt. Michael Bell who perished while fighting the 2019 LEAP explosion. The bell was kept a surprise to most of the department, and was organized by purchasing company Alliance Fire and Rescue of Massachusetts, Hastings said.

The truck cost approximately $806,000 and was made by Pierce Manufacturing. The town has taken out a $500,000 bond for the engine, augmenting $300,000 from the department's reserve account. Over the 10-year life of the proposed bond, the town will pay the principal plus roughly $82,000 in interest.