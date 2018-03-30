Farmington forms official odor evaluation panel

FARMINGTON - A new panel of official sniffers has formed following a discussion at Monday's annual town meeting regarding odor issues in the local zoning ordinances.

The Odor Nuisance Control and Abatement panel will be comprised of four volunteers who will respond to odor complaints and determine the place of action if necessary.

"Basically it gives us a procedure so that we can handle complaints locally," Code Enforcement Officer Steven Kaiser said.

Although Kaiser said they receive primarily comments rather than complaints, having a formal procedure in place will avoid any confusion on the matter. With the arrival of new medical marijuana, Kaiser said he did see an increase in comments being made.

"That's really where the idea for a panel came from, but complaints can pertain to a lot of things like fiber glass boats that create a lot of resin emissions, or coffee roasting on an industrial scale," he said.

Most of the time, comments or complaints only apply to larger scale operations and are handled with voluntary compliance. To become a public nuisance, according to Kaiser, the problem has to be a large one. If the odor owner doesn't comply voluntarily, a series of action steps would take place involving formal written notifications and, if necessary, a plan of abatement by a professional engineer. If all of those steps were to fail, the issue would be brought to court, but Kaiser said he doesn't expect that to happen.

"I don't anticipate a whole lot of activity for the panel. We do a lot of things just to have them in place in case we need to address these issues," he said.

The panel already has three volunteer residents and is looking to fill one more spot.

"It will be nice having citizens from different backgrounds to evaluate these things," Kaiser said.