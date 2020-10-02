Farmington Grange finds way to stay open for the winter

FARMINGTON - After an announcement this summer that doors would close if no help was found, Farmington Grange members have found a way to remain open through the winter.

Membership numbers have been decreasing over the years, and with the onset of COVID-19 many of the events were canceled that brought in additional income for the historic building. Community members can rent the hall or commercial kitchen for a variety of events, such as contra dances, parties, receptions, plays and meetings. The kitchen and dining room has also provided space for the Winter Farmers Market, classes, fundraisers, 4-H events and food production.

Grange Master Bonnie Clark said the group has been active this summer with finding a way to keep the building available to community members. Funds from interested donors will be enough to cover the cost of heat and utilities through the winter, and members hope that kitchen rentals will help cover the cost of insurance.

Clark said they plan to continue their annual project of donating a dictionary to every third grader in Farmington, and are available to rent.

The historic Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street, next to the post office in West Farmington.

For rentals, contact Clark at 778-6637, or Marion Sharoun at 778-2932.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Farmington Grange #12, you can send it to the treasurer- Gerald Libby at 381 Mosher Hill Road, Farmington, Maine 04938. The Grange is always looking for donations of more modern equipment for the commercial kitchen.