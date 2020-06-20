Farmington Historical Society receives grant to assist operations

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society was recently awarded a grant to help sustain their properties and programs.

The funding, approximately $5,200, has been provided by The Maine Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

In March when everything closed due to the virus, members of the FHS board of trustees addressed the financial issues that would ensue. Utility bills, insurance premiums, security systems fees, and other operating expenses for the three downtown properties would continue while the group's major fundraisers, the North Church concerts and property rentals, were indefinitely postponed, said Jane Woodman, the FHS treasurer.

While looking into federal assistance for non-profits, Trustees prepared a letter seeking donations from members and friends.

"The Octagon House, the Titcomb House and the North Church all survived the 1918 flu epidemic. But they need your help to survive the 2020 CoronaVirus Pandemic," the letter stated.

"The response (from donors) was outstanding," Woodman said. "But still, it would not secure the winter months' expenses."

During their June meeting, Trustees announced the award of funds from the Humanities Council's CARES Act Grant, she said.

"This will help us and we think we'll be fine through the winter months," she said about keeping the heat and lights on at the Society's three buildings. "It is just some good news."

A celebration to honor all donors will be held once people can gather together again, she said.

Farmington Historical Society is tentatively planning to restart monthly meetings with a July outdoor meeting, she said. They also hope to open the Titcomb House weekly starting, Friday, July 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.