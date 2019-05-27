Farmington honors veterans

FARMINGTON - Farmington veterans were honored on Monday with the 151st Memorial Day celebration held at the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post #28 on High Street. The ceremony, led by selectman and Color Guard member Stephan Bunker, paid tribute to the area's veterans with song, memories and remarks made by Governor Janet Mills and others.

"What did they all fight for? What did they die for? For the right to disagree? For the right to express an opinion, whether anyone is listening or not?" Mills said. "So many rights all too fragile and often taken for granted."

Mills went on to ask the crowd to share their experiences with the younger generations, so that they can learn to reject fear and doubt, to stand up for what they believe in and to learn the importance of responsibility and self sufficiency- the values of our civilization, she said.

"It's up to all of us to show our sons and daughters how to come home again and live with sometimes the scars and lessons of battle. They will need you, as we always have, so stand up and be counted," she said.

Veterans were then invited to walk or ride in the parade that looped down from High Street into town and up Main Street. The veterans were followed by the Western Maine Foothills Band, members of the local Girl Scouts troops and 4-H, and other groups.