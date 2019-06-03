Farmington inventor spotlighted in book of Maine stories

MACHIASPORT - A bank robber, a bootlegger and a young inventor are just a few of the spotlighted characters in a new collection of stories based in Maine. "Forgotten Tales of Down East Maine", released this month by The History Press, shares the stories seldomly heard by out-of-staters.

"A lot of them are kinda quirky. They're the ones you wouldn't find in the traditional history section," author James G. Harnedy said.

Harnedy has lived in Maine for more than 40 years, focusing his career on the art of telling stories, both in book format as well as in magazines and newspapers. This is his tenth book- many of which focus on the history of specific pockets of Maine. His debut publication detailed his own history growing up in Brookline, Mass. Harnedy majored in history while at Boston College before going on to work with the National Security Agency and later with a marketing agency in Augusta. At 86 years old, Harnedy isn't slowing down. He currently works as a senior editor with "Activities Guide of Maine" and is celebrating the publication of "Forgotten Tales of Down East Maine" with various readings.

The collection of stories were gathered over time, Harnedy said, as he was traveling throughout the state for work. Some were shared by friends or neighbors while others were based on townsfolk here-say that Harnedy researched.

"They are the ones your old Uncle Ben might tell legends of around the Thanksgiving table," he said.

Harnedy said he couldn't leave out the story of Farmington's famous inventor Chester Greenwood. Others include the story of Ned Flynn, a bootlegger in Bucks Harbor, who would notoriously travel by boat up to Saint-Pierre to pick up the illegal booze.

"I just can't imagine someone going out in an old wooden lobster boat all the way up to Newfoundland to get booze," Harnedy said.

Another tells the story of a Vietnam vet from Mars Hill who robbed a bank, ran from the law all the way to northern Africa before turning himself in and returning to his home state. Another about Governor Baxter and his Irish Setter. Another about a native healer. The list goes on, with each story exemplifying the unique and colorful history of Maine.

Forgotten Tales of Down East Maine can be found here.