Farmington Library director resigns after overseeing big changes

FARMINGTON - After three and a half years of serving as the Director of the Farmington Public Library, Maurie Stockford will be moving on to manage the libraries of Regional School Unite 40 in Waldoboro, Warren, Friendship and Union.

Stockford began her directorship in Sept. 2014 after serving as the librarian for Oceanside High School in Rockland. The Mt. Vernon resident wasted no time in bringing positive change to the library- heading up a complete renovation and restructuring of the Children's Area as well as the Computer Area and bringing new life to the second floor stacks. Stockford went the extra mile by creating a coffee station for patrons.

After receiving feedback from selectmen that the library needed to be putting more effort into fundraising, members of the board, as well as Stockford, organized a monthly silent auction of work by local artists.

Maurie received a bachelor’s degree in English from Bowdoin College and is a master’s degree candidate at the University of South Carolina School of Library and Information Science.