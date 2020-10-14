Farmington library plans book sale to fund improved wifi access

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library is holding a book sale on Saturday, Oct. 31 to raise money to improve the library's wifi. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Barbara Marshall, who chairs the library Board of Directors, said that the sale was designed to meet a "real concrete need" at the library, namely improving the building's access to wifi internet. This is in part to address general, preexisting issues with the wifi, as the library's thick walls make it difficult to access it throughout the building, but also to support students that may need internet access for school. Marshall said that the library is looking at being able to provide hour-long time slots for students.

Marshall said that organizers were focusing their fundraising efforts on specific upgrades and projects, such as the coin drive that raised money to restore the building's decorative finial on the top of the roof.

The sale will be held outdoors, near the main entrance to the library. Prices will be set via donation, with customers contributing whatever they feel is fair for their books. Everyone attending the book sale is being asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer.

All books will have been quarantined for at least a week prior to the sale. Those attending the sale are asked to take as many books as they want, but handle as few as possible.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win an original Stanley Keirstead painting that was donated to the library by the estate. Cards with Keirstead prints will also be available.

While grateful for previous donations of books, the library is currently only accepting donations of children's books for the sale. All donations must be at the library by Oct. 24.

Questions about the sale can be directed to 578-0286.