Farmington man accused of trafficking in heroin following Wilton overdose

WILTON - A Farmington man was arrested on an arrest warrant for trafficking this week, with police saying he sold heroin to a local man that overdosed earlier this month.

Derek Martin, 24 of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class B felony. According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Wilton Police Department, Martin is believed to have sold heroin to a Wilton man that overdosed on July 4.

According to the affidavit filed by WPD Officer Ethan Kyes, first responders, including Kyes and WPD Sgt. Chad Abbott, were dispatched to a Depot Street address on July 4 after receiving a report of an unconscious man that was not breathing normally. Upon arriving, they discovered the man was "turning purple and snoring" as a neighbor performed CPR.

Martin was reportedly one of the other people at the residence when first responders arrived. He told Kyes that the man had a history of using heroin, but that he was uncertain if the man had taken heroin prior to falling unconscious. Martin reportedly told Kyes that he himself used heroin that he received from someone living outside the town.

The man that overdosed survived and, according to the affidavit, eventually told Kyes that he had snorted heroin at a different residence in Wilton. He then allegedly purchased a gram of heroin from Martin for $280, with Martin reportedly traveling to Auburn to acquire the drug. The heroin, wrapped in a Dominican tie, was then reportedly given to the man. He then allegedly snorted some of that heroin before being transported to the Depot Street address by Martin.

Kyes said that he later spoke with Martin after reading him his Miranda rights. Martin reportedly admitted to a sequence of events that matched the statement of the man that overdosed. According to the affidavit, Martin said that he discovered the man on the floor after they returned to the Depot Street address. Martin rolled the man over while another person that was present called 9-1-1.

As part of WPD's investigation, Kyes took the man's cellphone. The cellphone, which the man told Kyes he used to conduct drug-related activity, contained texts that police say match the statements of the involved individuals.